Mumbai: Just a few days after his release from prison, Munawar Faruqui has dropped a YouTube video with a cryptic title that stated “Munawar Faruqui leaving comedy”

In this 10-minute video he talked about the hate spread on various social media platforms, and urged people to spread love and positivity instead of abuses and hate.

“I want people with me, not against me. On the internet, arguments have no conclusion, no one wins and it’s just filled with abuses” he said requesting his followers and fans to not get involved in arguments against the ones hating on him.

He also questioned people who just abuse and spread hate in the name of content, and requested not to make such people stars because what they are creating is not content. This virtual hate that we encourage in the name of entertainment could ruin real lives.

He urged people to ignore the ones spreading hate, and use the internet responsibly and make valuable use of it instead of misusing it to abuse others.

He says that he is alive because of comedy, and apologises to his fans for the cryptic text he put in the title of the video which is “Munawar Faruqui leaving comedy”, instead it is supposed to be “Munawar Faruqui LIVING comedy”, because he can never leave comedy, and comedy is something that has kept him alive.

He concluded the video by leaving a question for the people, “Do you want to spread love? Or hate? You choose.”

On Tuesday, Munawar Faruqui posted a picture of himself with a bright smile, captioned: “Mere ander ke andheron ko karne do shikayat, Hasa kar lakhon chehron ko Roshan kiya hai maine.” He thanked his fans for love and support.

He also left everyone confused when he posted ‘Munawar Faruqui Leaving Comedy’ on his Instagram stories, on the same day with sub-text ‘releasing video on Feb 14’. Well no we know what he was talking about.

The comedian had spent a month in the Indore central jail after he was accused of allegedly hurting religious sentiments. He was in jail since January 1, until the Supreme Court granted him an interim bail on February 5.