By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 9th October 2021 8:52 pm IST
Mundra port drugs seizure: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations

New Delhi: The NIA on Saturday conducted searches at various locations in different states in connection with the seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin at Gujarat’s Mundra port, an official said.

The National Investigation Agency has registered the case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case relates to the seizure of 2,988.21 kg of narcotic substance (heroin) at Mundra port, Gujarat and the involvement of foreign nationals in the procurement and delivery of the consignment, the NIA official said.

The narcotic drugs were found concealed in an import consignment of ‘semi-processed talc stones’ that had originated from Afghanistan and arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran, the official said.

Searches were conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore and Vijayawada at premises of the accused involved in the import of semi-processed talc stones with contraband, the NIA official said.

During the searches, various incriminating documents, articles and other items were seized, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

