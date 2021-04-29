Municipal polls: T’gana HC expresses anguish against SEC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday expressed anguish at State Election Commission (SEC) for it’s unsatisfactory reply over holding municipal elections amid rising Covid 19 cases. It made serious remarks over the Commission.

The HC wondered if the commission did not have powers to postpone the elections by keeping in view of second wave of the virus. It also faulted the attitude of the state government on the issue .

It asked the commission as to why it went ahead with the organization of the elections amid such a serious pandemic situation. It wondered if the elections should be held irrespective of natural Calamities like earthquakes and wars. It asked the commission if its officials were observing the corona situation in the field.

The Commission said that it was holding the elections on the basis of the opinion of the state government. Responding to this the HC said that as to why it issued the election notification after knowing the fact that the second wave of the virus had hit it. Making it clear that the explanation given by the commission was not proper, it asked the officials of the commission to appear before it.