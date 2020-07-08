Munna Bhai MBBS–Did Trump follow his route to get degree?

Washington: Munna Bhai MBBS movie released in 2003, however, as per Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, POTUS cheated in an entrance exam decades ago in the same way as done by Sanjay Dutt in the movie.

Munna Bhai MBBS style cheating

In the movie, Sanjay Dutt who played the role of Munna Bhai forced a doctor to take the medical entrance test for him.

Now, Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece revealed that Donald Trump had paid someone to write the SAT exam for him.

Mary Trump revealed it in her book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man”.

Other revelations

According to a BBC report, Mary Trump’s upcoming book, “Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” claims to reveal “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse”.

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, argues in the book that Donald Trump was emotionally hobbled at a young age because his mother fell ill and his hard-charging, real-estate-developer father made no effort to take over childrearing duties.