Murshidabad youth held by STF for suspected terror links

Kolkata, Sep 26 : The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has arrested Samim Ansari, a migrant worker from Murshidabad district, on suspicion of terror links, police said on Saturday.

“West Bengal STF along with police held Ansari late Friday night on suspected terror links and in connection with arrests made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier on,” Additional Director General of Police (STF) Vineet Goyel told IANS.

He said that NIA officials were likely to take Ansari (25) into custody for further interrogation.

A resident of Naodapara area of Jalangi, Ansari was arrested from his residence. According to police sources, he had close contacts with Al-Qaeda militant Al Mamun Kamal, arrested from the district last week.

Ansari worked in Kerala for around two years as a construction labourer but returned to his village a year ago, where he was living with his wife and family.

The NIA had conducted raids at multiple locations in Murshidabad district and arrested six persons in connection with terrorist activities linked to a Pakistan-sponsored module of Al-Qaeda. Those arrested were Najmus Sakid, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rehman.

Similar raids were also conducted in Ernakulam in Kerala where three others were arrested — Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas and Mosaraf Hossen.

The trio was picked from Mudikkal near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district.

Source: IANS

