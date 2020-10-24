Muscat and Oman NRIs extend relief for Hyderabad floods

Hyderabad: The incessant rains in Hyderabad in the past few days week have made lives miserable in the city, especially for people living in the low-lying areas. The rains and consequent floods have wreaked havoc in several colonies, with water inundating homes up to several feet and washing away valuables.

Keeping the requirements of the distressed people, a team of Indians, presently working in Middle East countries Muscat and Oman have geared themselves to lend a helping hand. The group Indians under the banner ‘Hyderabad’s Deccani wing—Muscat Oman’ had by now distributed about Rs 10 lakhs to the people especially in parts of Old City.

The places include Osman Nagar, Shaheen Nagar, Farooq Nagar, Hashamabad, Kabgeer Nagar, Al- Jubail, Babanagar and also Fakalnuma.

This feeling of nationality and responsibility for the natives, despite staying in another country is applauding. It was all about empathy and sympathy, said the volunteers, who very delicately had gone door to door to distribute the amount.