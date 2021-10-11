Mushawarat members demand general body meeting

New Delhi: All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM) has not held its general body any meeting in the last two years. Despite requests made by a number of members, the incumbent president did not call for the meeting, according to a press statement.

The statement revealed that a meeting of the working committee of AIMMM was held during the same period.

Now that elections of AIMMM President and Working Committee are due in December, 35 members of AIMMM’s central committee (general body) have written to its President asking him to hold a meeting of the Central Committee immediately.

Members said in their letter that if no action is taken within two weeks, the members will be constrained to call a meeting to take appropriate decisions.

Members who signed this letter include former President AIMMM, Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan, Secretary-General Mujtaba Farooq, Dr Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, Mufti Ataur Rahman Qasmi, Masoom Moradabadi, Sohail Anjum, Prof. Ishtiaq Zilli, Prof. Muhammad Sulaiman, Prof. Akhtarul Wasey, ex-MP Mohammad Adib, Kamal Faruqi, Maulana Muhammad Tahir Madni, Anees Durrani, Manzoor Ahmad, Khwaja Mohammed Shahid and Dr Syed Ahmad Khan.

