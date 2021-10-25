Musi river bridge architectural design competition results on Nov 2

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) is conducting an architectural competition for the development, elevation gateways for the bridges across the Musi River in Hyderabad city. The competition will end today and the results will be announced next week (i.e. November 2, Tuesday).

The best three proposals as decided by the committee will be declared winners and they will be awarded prizes. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 2, 00,000, second prize winners will be awarded Rs 1, 00,000, the third prize winner will be awarded Rs 50,000, and the consolation prize winner will be awarded Rs 20,000.

On September 30, HRDCL announced the competition for the development of Musi River. The competition is to design 14 bridges and gateways across the river. The proposed bridges include what HRDCL called an ‘iconic’ pedestrian bridge across the river at Afzalgunj.

According to HRDCL, each of the bridges would represent the diversity of Telangana state and heritage of Hyderabad city and be a reflection of the legacy of the Musi river. The expectation for the development of the Musi River is to improve aesthetics, mobility and traffic distribution across various roads on both sides of the river, reduce traffic distances, help in the development of commercial establishments, reduce carbon emissions from vehicles, and encourage tourism.

The Musi River is a tributary of Krishna River in the Deccan Plateau region of Telangana state. iIt flows through a major portion of Hyderabad. Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar are the two reservoirs built upstream of Esa & Musa (which together form the Musi river) which act as source of water supply for Hyderabad city for several years. The length of Musi River (including Musa tributary/Esa tributary) passing from Osman Sagar / Himayat Sagar to ORR (East) is 54 kilometers.