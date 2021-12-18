Musical fountains to come up at Mir Alam Tank by February 2022

Hyderabad: Construction of musical fountains at Mir Alam Tank is expected to begin shortly, and will be completed by February 2022.

Telangana Urban Development chief secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted on Friday about the musical fountains. “Installation works for the musical fountain at #MirAlam Tank commencing in next few days & will be ready for inauguration latest by Feb 2022. The fountain, costing ₹3 crs will be 40 mtrs long, 9 mtrs wide with max height of 20 Mtrs.” read the tweet.

The estimated cost of construction is Rs 3 crore, the fountains would be 20 meters in height, 40 metres long, and nine metres wide.

Kumar also tagged urban development minister KT Rama Rao and Hyderabad MP Asad Owaisi in his tweet.

It is to be noted that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the month of November had taken up beautification works to modernize and set up civic amenities in the Mir Alam Tank, which is located adjacent to the Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park at Bahadurpura.