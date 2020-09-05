Musk joins Volkswagen CEO, gets preview of VW electric cars

Berlin, Sep 5 : Tesla CEO Elon Musk before returning to the US after a three-day visit to Germany paid a friendly visit to Volkswagon CEO Herbert Diess to get a special look at VW’s new upcoming electric cars.

The two auto executives met at a small airport in Braunschweig for about two hours on Thursday evening and Musk test-drove VW’s ID.3 electric-car, reports Electrek.

Meanwhile, Musk also inspected the ID.4 electric SUV that VW will launch toward the end of the year.

Musk and Diess both had good things to say about each other in the past.

Diess has often praised Tesla and Musk’s approach to electric vehicles and even recently predicted that Tesla could become the most valuable company in the world.

“Elon Musk delivers results that many did not think possible. They show: you can be profitable with electric cars. As one of few car manufacturers (Porsche AG also, for example), Tesla will drive through the corona crisis without a quarter of losses,” Diess said on LinkedIn in July.

Musk also visited CureVac to assess the company’s progress in its partnership with Tesla. The project’s goal is to manufacture RNA printers intended to distribute the company’s upcoming Covid-19 vaccine.

In addition, Musk met with German officials related to support for Gigafactory Berlin.

