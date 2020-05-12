Musk reopens Tesla factory in California, Trump supports him

San Francisco: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his fight with the local authorities in California as he reopened the companys electric car factory in Fremont against the state guidelines.

On Monday, defying the stay-at-home order in place, Musk reopened Tesla factory in Fremont, California, challenging the authorities to arrest him if he has defied the rules.

Trump tweeted in his support: “California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely”.

Musk said that the company’s factory is open and has restarted production despite a stay-at-home order issued by Alameda County.

“Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” Musk tweeted earlier.

According to a TechCrunch report , the officials at the Alameda County, the city of Fremont, and Fremont Police Department, which has jurisdiction on this, were continuing to negotiate with Tesla.

Tesla filed a lawsuit against Alameda County last weekend seeking injunctive relief, an effort to invalidate orders that have prevented the electric car maker from reopening.

According to a report in CBS News, Musk called 30 per cent of workforce to resume duties at Tesla Fremont factory, saying Governor Gavin Newsom’s order permitted it.

The Tesla California plant was shut on March 23 under a six-county order in the San Francisco area, which has been extended through May 31.

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei said that Fremont is encouraging the county to “engage with local businesses to come up with acceptable guidelines for re-opening our local economy.”

In a statement, Alamada County said: “The team at Tesla has been responsive to our guidance and recommendations, and we look forward to coming to an agreement on an appropriate safety plan very soon”.

On Monday, Newsom issued support for Tesla and Musk during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.