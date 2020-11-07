Muslim American candidates who made history in US elections 2020

Washington: The world is keen to know the result of US presidential, Senate, House of Representatives and local state assembly elections. Prominent Muslim Americans have been making strides in the House of Representatives and winning seats in state legislatures.

The Middle East Eye provides a list of some of those candidates who made history this year:

Fady Qaddoura

Palestinian origin, 44-year-old Democrat Fady Qaddoura became the first Muslim state senator in Indiana’s history on Tuesday, defeating rival John Ruckelshaus by 52 percent to 48 percent.

Qaddoura announced his victory in a statement posted to Facebook, where he expressed joy and promised to work hard.

“We did it! Only in America can someone immigrate to this country, work hard, and earn the trust of tens and thousands of voters to become the first Muslim state senator in Indiana’s history,” he said.

“I will work hard everyday to represent all Hoosiers – including the ones who did not vote for me.”

As state senator, Qaddoura says he will focus his efforts on investing in education, health care, small businesses and financial stability.

We did it! Only in America can someone immigrate to this country, work hard, and earn the trust of tens of thousands of voters to become the first Muslim State Senator in Indiana’s history.



My full statement: https://t.co/9vP5ZFbgA0 pic.twitter.com/Q56O9RKkgf — Fady Qaddoura (@Fady4Indiana) November 5, 2020

Maureen Turner

Turner, 27, won her race for Oaklahoma’s House of Representatives for District 88 on Tuesday, thereby becoming the first Muslim state lawmaker in the US.

Turner beat Republican opponent Kelly Barlean with 71 percent of the vote.

The Democrat is a criminal justice reform activist and community organiser, and according to the candidate’s campaign, works towards fighting for and maintaining the civil liberties for everyone who enters America.

In a tweet, Turner said they were grateful for being granted the opportunity.

“I have a lot of feelings about tonight. But overall, I’m grateful for HD88 granting me this opportunity.”

HISTORIC WIN: Mauree Turner has been elected to Oklahoma's state House, becoming one of the first non-binary state lawmakers in America and the first Muslim to serve in Oklahoma's state legislature. pic.twitter.com/aFoHgTG9QZ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 4, 2020

Iman Jodeh

Jodeh, a first-generation American of Palestinian origin, was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives, making her the first Muslim legislator in the state’s history. The activist and educator frequently advocates for the Muslim community in the state.

Jodeh announced her win in a tweet and expressed how proud she was to be able to represent her district’s communities.

“We did it! I ran to make the American dream a reality for everyone. I am a proud Muslim Palestinian American and first-generation American. And I am proud to be able to represent the communities and the people of HD41 in the Colorado state legislature. Now, let’s get to work,” she said.

We did it! I ran to make the #AmericanDream a reality for Everyone. I am a proud #Muslim, #PalestinianAmerican, & #firstgeneration American. And I am proud to be able to represent my communities & the people of #hd41 in the #Colorado state legislature! Now, let's get to work. pic.twitter.com/ndZ1Q3HrgY — Iman Jodeh (@ImanforColorado) November 4, 2020

Madinah Wilson-Alton

Democrat Madinah Wilson-Alton was elected Delaware’s first Muslim legislator, winning 71 percent of the vote.

In her campaign, Wilson-Alton highlighted that reform in the education funding system is needed to ensure that all children have access to quality education.

Samba Baldeh

Samba Baldeh defeated Republican Samuel Anderson won the 48th Assembly District with 80 percent of the vote making him the first Muslim in Wisconsin’s state legislature.

Baldeh’s campaign states his priorities to be health-care access, climate change and a stronger economy. Other issues include criminal justice reform, women’s rights, housing and education.

Zohran Kwame Mamdani

29-year-old, Indian-Ugandan New Yorker, Mamdani ran for election to the New York State Assembly to represent District 36 and won on Tuesday.

In his campaign, Mamdani said that he ran to ensure rights for health care, housing, child care and political power for everyone.

“I am running for State Assembly because it’s time to guarantee housing to all New Yorkers as a right, regardless of ability to pay.”

Some people are saying socialists don’t belong in politics. I’m used to that.



As a Muslim immigrant, I've been told I don't even belong in America.



So I’ll tell those people the same thing I always have: too bad. We’re here, and we’re not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/dRVfwZ0K9g — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 5, 2020

Mamdani will represent Astoria, a diverse neighborhood in Queens. He says that one of his biggest aims is to make housing affordable for residents.

“Our housing is unaffordable and our bills are unpayable. The reason is that big landlords and corporations have too much power, and tenants and workers don’t have enough. I want to help our neighbours take their power back,” he said.

Nida Allam

Nida Allam, 26, became the first Muslim woman to be elected to her county commission in North Carolina.

Allam previously worked on Bernie Sanders’ campaign in 2016 and said she wanted to carry progressive values to Durham, North Carolina.

Allam outlines her main priorities as fighting for accountability, high-quality education and creating inclusive communities.

Abraham Aiyash

Aiyash, a Democrat of Yemeni-American origin, was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives and will assume office in January 2021 to represent District 4.

Last month, Aiyash told MEE that his key focus was to bring diversity and inclusion into the political process, as well as focus on domestic issues.

“Health care is going to impact us – education policy, environmental policy, too,” Aiyash said.

“Hamtramck, Detroit and Dearborn have the most polluted areas of the state. They [Yemeni Americans] are not fixated only on what’s happening in Yemen. They’re very much invested in what happens in our local communities on these issues.”

In his campaign, he said that his parents emigrated from Yemen and built a middle-class family in the district, which taught them the value of hard work, giving back and commitment to service.

“We need collaborative and progressive leadership in Lansing. We can reimagine a politics of the possible if we’re willing to engage ordinary citizens in our democracy,” his campaign statement said.

Aiyash has also been endorsed by Bernie Sanders.

We did it.



To my family, our incredible staff, volunteers, thousands of supporters, and the Aiyash Champions across Hamtramck and Detroit – thank you.



You believed in a politics of the possible. The fight for social, economic, and environmental justice continues. Onward. pic.twitter.com/7kWoI77eNx — Abraham Aiyash (@AbrahamAiyash) November 4, 2020

Omar Fateh

Omar Fateh, who is of Somali descent, was elected to serve in the Minnesota State Senate for District 62. He defeated Republican candidate Bruce Lundeen, garnering 89 percent of the votes.

Fateh developed his campaign and support after working for the city of Minneapolis as a community specialist, where he helped improve the city’s outreach to East African communities.