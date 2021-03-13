Muslim boy thrashed for drinking water from temple; accused arrested

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested a man after a video of him thrashing a Muslim boy allegedly for drinking water inside a temple went viral.
In the disturbing viral video that called on the police to take immediate action, the accused Shirangi Nanad Yadav can be seen asking the boy his and his father’s name. The boy, smiling, replied that his name was Asif.
He then asked the boy why he had entered the temple, to which the latter replied that he wanted to drink water. Yadav can then be seen beating up the boy even as he pleaded for mercy.
Soon after the arrest, the Ghaziabad police tweeted: “Taking cognizance of the viral video, a team was formed and the accused was arrested.”
According to the Ghaziabad police, Shirangi Nandan Yadav, son of Ashwini Kumar Yadav is a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar. The cops have taken him into custody and a case has been registered against him.
The video triggered outrage among people who condemned the inhuman incident and demanded strict action against Shirangi.