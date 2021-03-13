Muslim boy thrashed for drinking water from temple; accused arrested

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh police on Friday arrested a man after a video of him thrashing a Muslim boy allegedly for drinking water inside a temple went viral.

In the disturbing viral video that called on the police to take immediate action, the accused Shirangi Nanad Yadav can be seen asking the boy his and his father’s name. The boy, smiling, replied that his name was Asif.

He then asked the boy why he had entered the temple, to which the latter replied that he wanted to drink water. Yadav can then be seen beating up the boy even as he pleaded for mercy.

Soon after the arrest, the Ghaziabad police tweeted: “Taking cognizance of the viral video, a team was formed and the accused was arrested.”

According to the Ghaziabad police, Shirangi Nandan Yadav, son of Ashwini Kumar Yadav is a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar. The cops have taken him into custody and a case has been registered against him.

The video triggered outrage among people who condemned the inhuman incident and demanded strict action against Shirangi.

What kind of sick person you have to be to mercilessly assault a child? His fault was that he went to drink water in temple.

The sanghi mercilessly beat a child who drank water at a temple because he was a Muslim.

Next time you tell me "we must have dialogues with these sanghis", pls note that I'll be happy to do so only while the perp is strapped to a guerney in a jail cell with a needle up his arm.

Horrific!! A mob of Hindu extremists viciously assault a Muslim boy for drinking water from a temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.



Horrific!! A mob of Hindu extremists viciously assault a Muslim boy for drinking water from a temple in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The perpetrators know their violence has the tacit approval of the state, so they uploaded the attack on social media!