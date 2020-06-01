Muslim COVID patients should be killed, Kanpur doctor insists

Kanpur: In an appalling video, Principal of Kanpur Medical College Dr. Arati Lalchandani is seen pouring scorn on Muslim patients affected with COVID.

“They are terrorists who have come to spread virus,” the leaked video starts with these words of Lalchandani.

“We are giving them (Muslims) VIP treatment and exhausting our resources,” said the doctor.

“I will talk to the Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare regarding these Muslims. They (Tablighi Jamatees) should be dumped in Jungle,” lambastes Lalchandani.

She also said that UP CM Yogi Adityanath is appeasing criminals.

“Those who should be sent to jail are receiving a hospitable treatment. Drugs, manpower and costly kits are being wasted on them,” she added.

“Those who should be kept in solitary confinement are kept in isolation ward,” she added.

“I’ve argued with CM (Yogi Adityanath) and suggested him to dump these (Muslims) in a Jungle,” she reviles.

Dr. Arti had earlier accused Jamaatees of spitting , which was later confirmed to be fake by AIIMS Raipur.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.