Muslim leaders come out in support of Tablighi Jamat

Hyderabad: Several Muslim leaders have condemned media campaign against Tablighi Jamat and Markaz Nizamuddin.

Jamat-e-Islami

President Jamat-e-Islami Hind Mr Syed Sadatullah Husaini In a statement said using the human crisis for dirty politics and communal division is a shameful crime. He said several other religious and non-religious programmes were held in every comer of the country, backed by some noted politicians, at the time when Tablighi Jamat programme was held. But only the Markaz Nizamuddin is being targeted overlooking them .

Before registering FIR against any official of the Markaz Nizamuddin, it should be registered against officials of centre and Delhi governments, due to whose mismanagement lakhs of labours were stranded at Anand Vihar and other places, he said.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

President Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Arshad Madani also condemned negative media propaganda against Tablighi Jamat’s Markaz at Nizamuddin. He said it is unfortunate that media is giving communal colour to the matter. He said people were stranded at the Markaz due to sudden lockdown why so much hue and cry over the issue instead of making arrangements for them.

He pointed out that due to the sudden lockdown announcement lakhs of people were stranded in different parts of the country. There’s nothing like violating rules.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani called the media coverage based on religious hatred as unfortunate. Instead of targeting Tablighi Jamat, media should have discussed how the government announced sudden lockdown without giving time to the people to return to their homes, he said. He urged all Muslims to sink factional differences and come out in support of Markaz Nizamuddin.

Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on the issue said ‘Disease has no religion. Wrong propaganda is being done by media by linking the issue with religion.’

