Muslim man donates land for the restructuring of Hanuman temple

Bengaluru: HMG Basha, a 65-year-old Muslim man from Bengaluru to donate 1.5 guntas (1633.5 Square Feet) of land worth between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1 crore for restructuring a Hanuman temple in Hosakote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district.

Basha, who runs a transport business, is a resident of Belathur in Kadugodi, Basha’s family-owned three acres of land located adjacent to a small Hanuman temple in Valagerepura, Hosakote taluk.

Basha noticed that due to the loss of space, devotees were struggling to find enough space to go around the temple and offer Pooja.

“During this time, villagers also decided to renovate the temple but were short of space. Realizing the requirement, I offered to donate 1.5 guntas out of the three-acre land by convincing the hesitant villagers,” Basha told, in a report by Deccan Herald.

However, the temple trust Sri Veeranjaneyaswami Devalaya Seva Trust had asked only for 1 gunta of the land. But keeping in mind the influx of devotees, Basha offered them 1.5 guntas lands so they can build a bigger temple.

“They had doubts about what I was doing but I told them that I would love to see a Hanuman temple built on this land,” he said.

“All my family members agreed to donate,” Basha said. “Today we live, tomorrow we perish. When uncertainty is lurking in our lives, what will we gain by spreading hatred against each other?”

Basha said what one does must benefit the society at large and that was his only intention.

The temple land is located close to the highway with Old Madras Road passing right next to it. A poster has been erected hailing Basha’s donation has been put up by the villagers, which is being shared widely on social media.