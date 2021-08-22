Muslim man, Hindu woman dragged to cops by right-wing group in K’taka

Bengaluru: In a latest incident, a bus going to Bengaluru was stopped by a group of people belonging to the Hindu Jagrana Vedike, a right-wing outfit, and a Muslim man and Hindu woman travelling in it were dragged to the police station on Thursday.

According to a report by The News Minute, the woman, who was travelling from Puttur, and the man Naushad were travelling in a government bus to Bengaluru on Thursday night. Naushad had booked a ticket from Puttur to Kumbra in Dakshina Kannada, but changed his destination to Bengaluru as he suddenly received a call for a job interview there. He was seen talking to the Hindu woman in the bus.

According to the police, the Hindu Jagrana Vedike members chased the bus in a car and stopped it, based on information that the Muslim man and Hindu woman were travelling together. “There was an argument and they were taken to the Sullia police station but there was no prior connection between the man and the woman… We checked their phones,” said Sullia police inspector Naveenchandra Jogi.

It is unclear how the Hindu Jagrana Vedike members were informed about the man and the woman in the bus. Police said it could have been one of the co-passengers that informed the local Bajrang Dal unit in Puttur.

In a video that has surfaced, a large group of people are seen discussing the incident outside the Sullia police station, with tempers flaring between Naushad and the Bajrang Dal group.

#Bajrangdal members stops govt bus accusing a #Muslim man Naushad of having an affair with a Hindu girl travelling from #Puttur, #DakshinKannada to #Bangalore. Local cops after questioning Naushad and examining phones of Naushad and the girls. It was found the news was false. pic.twitter.com/GtLPjidgB2 — Imran Khan (@ImranTheJourno) August 21, 2021

Eventually, the police decided to send him and the woman on their way, in the bus to Bengaluru. “The man and the woman did not want to pursue a complaint against the group that stopped them and they were sent on their way,” says the inspector.

TNM had earlier reported on the rise in moral policing in Dakshina Kannada district this year.