Muslim organizations to demand sub-plan for minorities in Telangana

Hyderabad: Many minority organizations have joined hands to urge the Telangana government to implement a sub-plan on the lines of the same announced by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh (AP) last week.

The AP cabinet headed by chief minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy cleared a sub-plan for minorities, according to which the government would allocate the special funds in the state budget to designated communities for their exclusive welfare and development.

The movement is being launched by SC-ST-BC-Muslim Front, Tehreek Khair e Ummat, and Mehr organization that will then include other organizations and form the Telangana Joint Action Committee for Sub-plan.

Mohammed Muneeruddin Mujahid from the Tahreek Khair e Ummat told siasat.com that they have the support of many veteran Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers including the likes of Shafiq uz-Zaman, Syed Azmatullah, Mohd Ali Rafat, and Ilyas Rizvi. The sub-plan for the AP government was drafted by Ilyas Rizvi.

Sanaullah Khan from SC-ST-BC-Muslim Front appealed to all the minority organizations to join the movement being initiated by them and achieve the dream of having a sub-plan for minorities in Telangana too.

The sub-plan is very important for the upliftment for the minorities and as we welcome the decision by the AP government, we also demand the Telangana government to do the same, Mohammed Issam Siddique of the Mehr organization remarked.