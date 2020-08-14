Muslim Personal Law Board calls meeting on secretariat mosques

Hyderabad: Local members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board will convene a meeting on August 16 to discuss the matter of demolition of two mosques in secretariat premises and to plan a strategy to restore the mosques.

General Secretary All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Wali Rahmani had earlier directed the members of Telangana Board to convene a meeting, however, the meeting could not be held due to disruption by some quarters.

Siasat had published a report regarding that following which the Board decided to hold a meeting on August 16 at Darul Uloom, Hyderabad.

Besides local members of the Board, representatives of Muslim parties and religious organisations will also be invited to the meeting to plan a strategy to restore the mosques.

Sending a letter to chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao, Maulana Wali Rahmani requested him to meet local members of the Board.

The United Muslim Forum comprising of local political party and Muslim organizations are only issuing statements in media. Forum or Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal did not call a single meeting so far.

Finally, on the direction of National General Secretary of Personal Law Board, a meeting is being called for Board members and representatives of Muslim organisations.

Now, all eyes are on the meeting. It remains to be seen whether just a protest statement will be issued or protest strategy will be planned.

Source: Siasat news