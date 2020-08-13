Muslim women’s body wants hospital, school on Ayodhya land

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) is not in favour of constructing a mosque on the five-acre land given to Muslims in lieu of the Babri mosque.

The AIMWPLB President Shaista Ambar told IANS that a mosque can be constructed on land purchased by Muslims and with their honestly earned money.

“We respect the decision of the Supreme Court and accept the five-acre land. However, we want that a hospital, school and employment-oriented establishments should be set up on it so that the community can benefit. In fact, all communities, including Muslims will benefit from this and the country will have more achievers like Dr A P J Abdul Kalam and Kalpana Chawla,” she said.

More and more Muslims are expressing their views on the usage of the five-acre land given to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Noted poet Munawwar Rana, on Tuesday suggested that a super-speciality hospital named after King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, should be built on the land which is located in Dhannipur village in Ayodhya.

He offered his own land in Rae Bareli for the construction of a mosque.

