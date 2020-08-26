Muslim youth perform last rites of Hindu COVID victims

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 26th August 2020 7:30 pm IST
last rites

Kareem Nagar: Amid corona fears, a group of Muslim youth belonging to Koratla, Kareem Nagar district is lending a helping hand in performing the last rites of Hindu brothers and sisters. Besides showing humanitarian gesture this way they are also promoting communal harmony.

The team members including Abdur Rab, Ishaq, Naseer Ali, Ansar, Shoaib, Imran performed the last rites of a Hindu woman who died in a Koratla Government Hospital after she was admitted there to get tested for coronavirus.

Earlier the group also performed last rites of a Hindu man.

This team of Muslim youth is performing last rites by wearing PPE kits.

Source: Siasat news
