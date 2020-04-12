Muslims are in large numbers in COVID 19 patients: Sanjay

Hyderabad: MP and state BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar Today said that Muslims were in large numbers in COVID 19 patients. He urged Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to convince Muslims who have returned from Delhi after attending a religious meeting at Markaz Nizamuddin.

He also demanded the MP as to what his party MIM had done for the corona positive patients. Raising the issue of disposal of dead bodies of corona positive patients, he demanded the state government to immediately withdraw the GO. He said that it was against Hindu religion’s tradition to allow only five people for the performance of the last rites.

He asked the state government as to what was the reason behind not including the term Muslim in the GO. He claimed that Owaisi was turning the hospital into isolation due to the pressure from MIM party.

