Muslims perform last rites of Sikh woman in Punjab

Sangrur: While the country is fuming over Citizenship law which is against Muslims, final rites of a Sikh woman in Punjab were performed by Muslim families of Melerkotla, Punjab as per her religious tenets.

Rani aged 55, a divorcee died on Saturday. After her death, when none turned up from her family, her neighbours — all Muslims — pooled in money for the cremation.

The body was cremated on Sunday and the ashes were immersed in a canal the next day. An ‘Akhand path’ along with the ‘Bhog’ ceremony was organised in a local Gurdwara.

“Rani got divorced 15 years ago. Since then, she had been staying in tubewell colony here in a rented accommodation owned by a Muslim family. She used to work as a maid. For the past some days, she was unwell and passed away on Saturday,” said Aslam, a resident of ward no 9.

