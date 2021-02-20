‘Muslims should be at forefront to work for betterment of society’

By Pervez Bari

Bhopal: The responsibility of society’s betterment lies on every citizen of India and Muslims should be at the forefront to carry it out, said Dr Hamid Beg, State president, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Beg made the above observation in his presidential address in the inaugural programme as part of the JIH’s nationwide campaign ‘Strong Family, Strong Society’. The function was organized on Friday at Bhopal by the women’s wing of the JIH, MP zone.

A view of the audience in the inaugural function of MP JIH Women Wing’s Nationwide campaign titled ‘Strong Family, Strong Society’ in Bhopal.

Women’s role in building strong family

Ms Anita, founder of Damini NGO which works for the empowerment of women, called upon women folk to realise their responsibility of building a strong family and thereby a strong society.

“A woman’s role in her home where she looks after the needs of every household is more important than the duty of a district collector,” she added.

Ms Aruna, a retired resource person of the Azeem Premji Foundation, also said that for laying the foundation of a strong family, it is very necessary that there should be mutual love and respect amongst the family members..

Presently working as a member of Akhil Bharatiya Janseva Mahila Sangathan, she stated that women should realise their strength as they are in no way inferior to men. “They should perform their duties with utmost dedication,” she opined.

Need of the campaign highlighted

Meanwhile, in the inaugural address, after a brief introduction of JIH, Ms. Rafiya Sultan, MP convenor of the nationwide campaign, highlighted the need for the programme in wake of an increase in the number of domestic violence incidents during the lockdown period.