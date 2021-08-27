Mutilated body of CPI-ML leader found in Bihar’s Bhojpur district

Patna : The mutilated body of a CPI-ML leader, who had been reported missing, was found in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Friday.

The deceased, Nemu Lal, had been missing from his home since Wednesday morning. His body was found in an agriculture field in Chilhar village.

The killers had chopped off his fingers, nose and ears. Scratch marks were also found on other parts of the body, police said.

The deceased was a resident of Chilhar village. The area around the village is known for many killings in late 1990.

The relatives of the deceased claimed that the missing complaint of Nemu Lal was given to the Azimabad police station on Wednesday but they could not trace him.

After the incident, a large number of villagers blocked the Sakkadi Nasriganj state highway near Azimabad police station for over six hours. They demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Ansu Kumari, the SHO of the Azimabad police station, managed to remove the agitating villagers from the highway after assuring them of the immediate arrest of the killers.

“We have registered an FIR against unknown persons and a probe is currently underway. We are examining the call details of the victim to find some clues about this murder,” the officer said.