Muzaffarnagar: Another mosque demolished in UP by state govt

Hyderabad: After illegally demolishing a Mosque in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh administration again demolished another Mosque in Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar. Locals claim that the property belongs to Muslim Wakf board and the police has demolished it without any reason.

The incident was tweeted by journalist-activist Aarif Shah, who said that this is the second incident after Barabani Ghareeb Nawaz Masjid.

About a week ago, the Uttar Pradesh government defied a state High Court order and bulldozed a 100-year-old mosque in Ram Sanehi Ghat area of Barabanki district. The UP Sunni Wakf board announced that it will soon approach the Allahabad High court demanding restoration of the Mosque.

The Sunni Wakf board also promised to demand a hight level judicial inquiry and action against the officers concerned.

They are yet to respond to the latest demolition in Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar