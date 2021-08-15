Muzaffarnagar riots: Court frames charges against BJP MLA

Lucknow: BJP MLA Vikram Saini on Friday appeared before a local court in Muzaffarnagar. The court has framed charges against the MLA for allegedly instigating people during the 2013 riots.

According to a report published in Indian Express, the MLA who represents the Khatauli Assembly constituency is currently out on bail.

The court has fixed August 26 as the next date of hearing.

In the riots that took place in 2013, at least 65 people have lost their lives. Later, a case was filed against Saini under sections 153-A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code.

Criminal cases against MPs, MLAs can’t be withdrawn without HC approval: SC

Earlier, the Supreme Court said that no criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs can be withdrawn by state governments without prior orders from the state High Courts.

While hearing a petition filed by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking a direction to debar those convicted MLAs and MPs from contesting elections for life, a three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vineet Saran on Tuesday said, “No criminal case against sitting (former) MPs and MLAs can be withdrawn by the State Govts without prior orders from the State High Court”.