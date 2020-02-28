Myanmar President to visit Gaya today

A+ A-

New Delhi: Myanmar President U Win Myint, who is on a four-day visit to India, will pay a visit to the holy city of Gaya in Bihar on Friday.

Myint, who arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday, is expected to visit the Myanmar Monastery at 3 pm and pay homage and offer aims and donations to Sayadaw, a Myanmarese Buddhist title used to reference the senior monk or abbot of a monastery.

The visiting dignitary will observe King Mindonemin’s Stone Inscription at 4:40 pm and visit Daijokyo Buddhist Temple at 5:05 pm.

Earlier on Thursday, the Myanmar President met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House here and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues.

India and Myanmar exchanged 10 agreements, four of which focus on the construction of water supply systems, distribution of electricity by solar power, as well as the construction of roads and schools in Rakhine state, located on the western coast of the South Asian country.

Myint, accompanied by his wife Daw Cho Cho, is slated to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday evening.