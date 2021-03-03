Myanmar refugees protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Myanmar refugees stage a protest against China's support to the new military rule in Myanmar, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo\/ Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Myanmar refugees stage a protest against China's support to the new military rule in Myanmar, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo\/ Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Myanmar refugees raise slogans during a protest against China's support to the new military rule in Myanmar, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo\/ Shahbaz Khan)