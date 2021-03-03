Myanmar refugees protest at Jantar Mantar

By PTI|   Published: 3rd March 2021 5:45 pm IST
New Delhi: Myanmar refugees stage a protest against China’s support to the new military rule in Myanmar, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Myanmar refugees raise slogans during a protest against China’s support to the new military rule in Myanmar, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)

