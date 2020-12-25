Myntra sells 1.1 crore items to 32 lakh customers in 5 days

Bengaluru, Dec 25 : Fashion ecommerce platform Myntra on Friday said it sold 1.1 crore items to more than 32 lakh customers during its 13th, five-day ‘End of Reason Sale that ended on December 24.

Also catering to more than 50 lakh orders, the fashion carnival witnessed 51 per cent increase in traffic over the previous winter edition.

The company said it processed record-breaking more than 19,000 items per minute at peak. Nearly 4.3 crore unique users visited the platform and 54 per cent new customer acquisition came from tier 2, 3 cities and beyond.

Women’s western wear, selling over 2.5 million items, was the favourite among shoppers.

“This year-end event has also solidified our partnership with brands as they left no stone unturned to reinvent themselves to provide the best shopping experience to our customers,” said Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra.

Apart from women’s western wear, men’s jeans and streetwear, women’s ethnic, men’s casual and sports footwear were some of the most popular categories among shoppers.

Myntra processed more than 19,000 items and 8,000 orders per minute at peak and has delivered three million items of the overall five million orders, “thanks to the extension of the kirana network to over 20,000 stores, across 27000+ pincodes”.

Nearly 48 per cent of the overall orders catered to men consumers and 52 per cent to women consumers, while the remainders were unisex products, the company said.

Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune topped the list of contributors to the sale, while Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur, Dehradun, Ernakulam and Nashik top the list of tier 2 and 3 cities, it added.

