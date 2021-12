Chandigarh: Mysterious lights were seen over north Indian states on Friday evening that left the residents puzzled.

Soon after, a video of a line of bright lights moving through the skies went viral on social media platforms.

Mysterious light was seen in the sky of Himachal Pradesh and the video was shared on social media, Sources confirm it was a satellite, Media reports earlier saying it was an Elon Musk-led 'Starlink' #satellite pic.twitter.com/lR8h8PNjmh — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_Chopra) December 3, 2021

Defence sources confirmed it was a satellite.

Earlier media reports said that it is Elon Musk-led ‘Starlink’ satellites.