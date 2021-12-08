Mystery behind dead body found in water tank solved

Hyderabad: The suspense created over the dead body found in a water tank in Musheerabad area has finally come to an end. The victim has been identified as Ambedkar Nagar area resident Kishore. He allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the water tank.

He was identified on the basis of his chappals found on the surface of the water tank.

Kishore was a local painter and became addicted to liquor consumption. It was found that Kishore had roamed around the water tank for two to three days before taking the extreme step. A missing case about Kishore was filed in Chikkadpally police station.

The news about the presence of the dead body reached the authorities of HMWS&SB on Tuesday afternoon. When six staff members of the board stepped inside the water tank , they found the decomposed dead body in the water tank.

The staff of the board later informed Musheerabad police about it . The police reached the spot and removed the dead body from the water tank with the help Of the members of disaster response force.