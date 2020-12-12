Mystery illness hits vegetable sales in Eluru

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 12 : Leafy vegetable vendors in Eluru, the headquarters of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, have been witnessing a dip in their business due to the outbreak of the recent mystery illness.

“Since 4-5 days, leafy vegetables are not moving. People are not coming to buy vegetables. We are just sitting with them, without any business,” said a vendor.

Following the illness outbreak, which is yet to be conclusively identified, many people are exercising caution. Experts from several reputed organisations have already taken samples of items which the victims have used for cooking for investigation. The samples include vegetables, rice, fish, meat and soil, among others.

Mohan, the Superintendent of West Godavari district hospital, said that people in Eluru have been advised to wash the vegetables thoroughly before use. The doctors too adviced washing vegetables with salt water to be safe.

As many as 14 expert agencies have asked for more time to properly investigate the samples.

Symptoms of the mysterious illness include three to five minutes of epileptic fits without repetition, forgetfulness, anxiety, vomiting, headache and back pain.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.