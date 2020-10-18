Mysuru scribe succumbs to Covid-19

News Desk 1Published: 19th October 2020 12:31 am IST

Mysuru, Oct 18 : Senior journalist H. Pavan of leading Kannada daily ‘Prajavani’ of Deccan Herald group died of coronavirus here, an official said on Sunday.

He was 35.

“Pavan, a senior reporter with Prajavani, succumbed to the infection at a private hospital here where he was admitted a week ago after testing Covid positive,” a district health official told IANS on phone.

Pavan is survived by his widow and two children.

“Pavan hails from Hettur in Sakaleshpur in the neighbouring Hassan district,” added the official.

State Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and district in-charge Minister S.T. Somsekhar condoled Pavan’s untimely death.

“I am deeply pained to hear about the sad demise of Pavan at a young age,” Narayan said in a tweet in Kannada.

Source: IANS

