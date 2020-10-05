Mysuru’s high Covid mortality rate worries K’taka govt

Mysuru, Oct 5 : Expressing severe displeasure over the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Mysuru, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Monday asserted that he was not at all impressed with the district’s performance in tackling the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level Dasara preparation meeting with elected representatives here, Sudhakar said, “In the last week alone Mysuru has registered a mortality rate of 3.9 per cent which is higher than the global average. 10 per cent infections are registered in the district, tests are not meeting the target which is at 65 per cent, which is not at all satisfactory.”

The minister pointed out that the state is now recording 1.9 per cent mortality whereas the national mortality rate is at 1.6 per cent and 3.5 per cent at global level.

Lamenting that Mysuru which was a model for the state where no casualties were reported due to Covid-19 despite there being a number of cases, he observed that now it was slightly out of control and that’s why he was here to review the situation and give all instructions to control it.

“Newly-appointed DC has asked me for two weeks’ time to show some results. Now there is no shortage of ventilators in the state, but we need oxygen beds,” he said and added quickly that Karnataka was preparing 33,000 beds across the state.

He claimed that he had directed the officials to conduct Covid tests on all senior citizens in Mysuru district.

“It is appalling that there were 11 deaths in a single home. We should rectify such mistakes. Telemedicine should be properly utilised. Tracing of infected persons is not happening properly. All this must be corrected. The DC has been instructed to fill in the vacancies. Death audit is to be completed quickly,” he said.

He asserted that Covid guidelines must be strictly enforced as it is a long struggle and all must work carefully till we get a vaccine.

Further suggesting measures, he added that a booth-level task force committee should be formed to ensure people’s participation.

“We must find the reasons for upsurge in the infections in the district. I also know that the treatment rendered for home-isolated people is not recorded. Accurate information should be recorded,” he said.

