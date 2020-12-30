N.Korea to hold Party Congress in early Jan

Seoul, Dec 30 : North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo meeting after which it was decided that the country’s 8th Party Congress will be held in “early January”, a state media report said on Wednesday.

In the report, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said top leaders gathered at the 22nd meeting of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) on Tuesday, where they reviewed lists of delegates who were “elected at the conferences of the Party organizations at all levels” nationwide.

The Political Bureau studied the preparations for the 8th Congress of the WPK and adopted a decision on holding the Congress in early January 2021, Xinhua news agency quoted the KCNA report as saying.

It did not provide any other details, including a date.

The Political Bureau also made in-depth study and discussion on a series of important issues to be referred to the Party Congress and made relevant decisions, it said.

The KCNA reported earlier that the upcoming congress will discuss and endorse a new five-year economic development plan to guide the national economy for the next five year.

The 7th Party Congress was held in May 2016.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.