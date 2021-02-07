N.Korea to hold party plenary meeting this week

Seoul, Feb 7 : North Korea is scheduled to hold a plenary meeting of its ruling Workers’ Party this week to finalise plans for “strategic tasks” for this year, a state media report said on Sunday.

The second plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea will be held “within the first 10 days of February to examine and decide the 2021 working plans of all fields to thoroughly carry out the strategic tasks” set forth during the eighth party congress, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in the report.

Last month, the country held the party congress and put forth a wide range of policy goals, such as a new five-year economic development plan for self-reliance, and the development of a new weapons system and its nuclear arsenal, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A plenary session of the party usually takes place at least once a year to decide its key policy line, organisation reshuffles and other major issues.

The first plenary meeting of the party committee was held last month during the party congress.

