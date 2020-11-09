N.Korea yet to comment on Biden’s victory

Seoul, Nov 9 : Days after Joe Biden was declared the US President-elect after winning the 2020 presidential election, North Korea was yet to comment on his victory against incumbent American President Donald Trump.

As of Monday, North Korean state media outlets, including the Rodong Sinmun and the Korean Central News Agency, have not reported on the former Vice President’s victory which was declared on November 7, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, published several reports on the country’s efforts against the Covid-19 on Monday but did not mention the election results.

No reports on leader Kim’s public activities have been released since he visited the cemetery of fallen Chinese soldiers in the North’s South Pyongan Province on October 21.

When Trump won the 2016 election, North Korean outlets reported two days later, and when his predecessor Barack Obama won a re-election in 2012, Pyongyang published a commentary four days later, said the Yonhap News Agency reported.

When Obama was first elected in 2008, the North reacted positively about it only two days later.

Trump became the first American President to meet a North Korean leader, when he held face-to-face meetings with Kim in September 2018 in Singapore.

In 2019, the two leaders met twice.

The first meeting took place on February 27–28, while the second was a one-day summit held at the Korean Demilitarized Zone on June 30, which also saw South Korean President Moon Jae-in in attendace.

Trump briefly stepped over the border, marking the first time a sitting US President to set foot on North Korean soil.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.