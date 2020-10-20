N.Korean media slams Seoul-US defence talks

News Desk 1Published: 20th October 2020 10:00 am IST

Seoul, Oct 20 : A North Korean media outlet on Tuesday slammed South Korea for its recent defence talks with the US, terming the discussions as a “reckless scheme to crush its own race with its master”.

Last week, Seoul and Washington held their annual ministerial talks, the Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), and reaffirmed their joint efforts to denuclearize North Korea, noting that the Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs continue to pose serious threats to international security, reports Yonhap News Agency.

In an article, Tongil Sinbo, the North Korean weekly, said: “It is a shameful pro-American act and a reckless scheme to crush its own race with its master.

“The tailored deterrence strategy is not irrelevant to the increasing purchase of advanced weapons by the South Korean military, their military exercises in and outside of the country and the development of high-tech equipments.

“National pride cannot be found within those desperate enough to crush its own people with help from foreign power,” it added.

The outlet further slammed the South for “continuing to play with fire in a war against its own race”.

Source: IANS

