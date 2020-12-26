NAAC blacklists Hyderabad’s Malla Reddy College for 5 years

Hyderabad: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Friday blacklisted the Malla Reddy Engineering College (MREC) in Kompally on charges of submitting fake documents to pass through the accreditation process. MREC is owned by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and minister for labour and employment Ch. Malla Reddy.

The NAAC, in its independent inquiries found several digitally forged certificates submitted for accreditation by the college in their Self Study Report (SSR) sent to the Council last December.

In a letter written to the college management by administrative officer M. Arun, he said that fake documents were found in the documents sent to the NAAC for re-assessment. “While processing the SSR dated December 13, 2019, submitted by your institution for re-assessment, the following discrepancies were noticed. The certificates purported to have been given by BHEL, Yash Technologies and Airtel appear to be fabricated in layer especially with the seal, signature and letterhead aspects. The digital expertise opinion obtained by us on the same also confirmed the possibility of digital fabrications,” the NAAC said in a letter.

“Hence it may be informed that your SSR dated December 13, 2019, has since been rejected and your institution has been blacklisted from the process of accreditation for a period of five years,” it added.

In 2018, Malla Reddy Engineering College was given a B++ grade by NAAC. This year, in order to get a better grading, the college management submitted a self-study report (SSR) with false claims. It also submitted fabricated documents pertaining to affiliation with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Recently, a case was registered against minister Malla Reddy recently. A woman named Shyamala alleged that the minister had seized her land between two hospitals, which he owned. Apart from encroaching on their land, the minister also created fake documents for them and prevented them from stepping into her own land.