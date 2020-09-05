‘Naagin 5’ actress Shivani Gosain won’t play ‘moving property in a crowd’

Mumbai, Sep 5 : TV actress Shivani Gosain has been a part of the small screen industry for over two decades, and she says she wants to do roles that are more than part of a moving crowd.

The actress has featured in shows like “Kasautii Zindagi Kay”, “Saraswatichandra”, and “Rang Badalti Odhani”. She recently joined the cast of Ekta Kapoor’s TV show “Naagin 5”.

“The role should be interesting, strong and most importantly it should be challenging. I just don’t want to play a role that is just a moving property in the crowd. I don’t want to play roles for namesake, it should add to the storyline,” she said.

Shivani plays Ritu Sharma, who is the stepmother of Bani (essayed by Surbhi Chandna) in “Naagin 5”. She called Surbhi a “nice, hardworking, and well behaved girl”.

Talking about her character, Shivani said: “It is a nice interesting role and my character is typically North Indian, so I am very happy and comfortable in salwar and patiala.”

She also said being a part of the supernatural genre with “Naagin 5″ has been a different experience. ” ‘Naagin’ is a hit series with a dedicated fan following who love to watch such supernatural, fantasy drama. As a kid even we used to love reading supernatural or fantasy books. So, it is kind of an updated, modern version of the same.”

