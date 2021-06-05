Naagin actor Pearl Puri arrested for allegedly raping minor, Anita supports him

Pearl Puri and Anita Hassanandani (Instagram)

Mumbai: Television actor Pearl Puri, who is known for his role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3, was arrested on Friday by Mumbai for allegedly raping a minor. He has been arrested along with five others from Mumbai’s Vasai area, reports said.

Speaking to media, Sanjay Patil, DCP of Vasai Virar, said “The incident is old but the 17 year old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012.”

He further said that the actor is remanded in police custody by Vasai court

Soon after the news of Pear Puri’s arrest broke the internet, his Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani extended her support to him. Sharing a picture with him on Instagram, she wrote, “Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true … canNOT be true…. all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pearl Puri was last seen in the serial Brahmarakshas 2. He was featured in many TV shows including Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha, Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Bepanah Pyaar, Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil.

