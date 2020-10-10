‘Naagin’ star Anita Hassanandani announces pregnancy

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 5:04 am IST

Mumbai, Oct 10 : Actress Anita Hassanandani announced her pregnancy on Saturday. The actress and her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy, posted an Instagram video to make the announcement.

In the video, the couple relive their love story, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows. Rohit is seen kissing Anita’s baby bump at one point.

“Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy,” Anita captioned the post.

Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in.

“Wow…wow… congratulations. This is awesome, ” actor Karanvir Singh Bohra commented.

“This is such a beautiful news. Congratulations Anita and wishes for your soulmate. Enjoy this awesome journey of becoming momma,” actress Supriya Shukla commented.

READ:  Coolie No. 1, Chhalaang, Durgavati among 9 new films set for OTT release

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 5:04 am IST
Back to top button