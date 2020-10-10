‘Naagin’ star Anita Hassanandani announces pregnancy

Mumbai, Oct 10 : Actress Anita Hassanandani announced her pregnancy on Saturday. The actress and her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy, posted an Instagram video to make the announcement.

In the video, the couple relive their love story, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows. Rohit is seen kissing Anita’s baby bump at one point.

“Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy,” Anita captioned the post.

Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in.

“Wow…wow… congratulations. This is awesome, ” actor Karanvir Singh Bohra commented.

“This is such a beautiful news. Congratulations Anita and wishes for your soulmate. Enjoy this awesome journey of becoming momma,” actress Supriya Shukla commented.

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.