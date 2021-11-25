Nadda asks BJP workers to bring people back on Track

Panaji: Those who are following the path of adharma, should be brought on the path of dharma, BJP national president J.P. Nadda told party workers on Thursday at an election campaign meeting in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s constituency of Amona in North Goa.



Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to the coastal state which is headed for polls in early 2002, also said that Goa will elect a BJP government in the upcoming elections.



“When we take Mata’s ashirvad, it is with a resolve that we are working for a satvic force and we will take the satvik shakti ahead. But Mahabharat and Ramayana also tell us that in every age, where there are those who are working for good, there are some who work for adharm,” Nadda told the meeting of BJP workers.



“We have to work to bring them on the path of dharma. Dharma as in what is right and good for society, what is the code of conduct, what is good for everyone,” the national BJP president also said.



“We want to take Goa ahead under the leadership of Prime Minster Narendra under Modi ji’s sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwvas, sabka prayas,” Nadda said.



“I am confident that you will work with a good energy and work with goodwill from society and whether it is assembly polls or other polls will ensure that the lotus is victorious,” he further said.



