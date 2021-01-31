Nadda begins Tamil Nadu tour after BJP core committee meet

Madurai, Jan 30 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda on Saturday performed a ‘puja’ and sought God’s blessings at the Meenakshi temple in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. With this Nadda kicked-off his three-day tour of the southern state.

After visiting the temple, Nadda chaired a meeting of the Tamil Nadu BJP Core Committee where he discussed the poll preparations with state level leaders of the party.

This is the second time in January when the BJP President has visited poll-bound Tamil Nadu. He had earlier visited the southern state on January 14.

The BJP National President will address a public rally in Madurai at 6.15 p.m. on Saturday. Tamil Nadu is among the five states where assembly elections will be held this year.

