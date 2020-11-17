Nadda calls meeting of new BJP state in-charges on Thursday

New Delhi, Nov 17 : Days after a reshuffle of BJP’s state in-charges and co-in-charges, BJP President J.P. Nadda has convened their first meeting here this Thursday.

This meeting is scheduled to take place in the late afternoon at party headquarters which will also be attended by BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh.

Months after appointing his core team and a day ahead of Diwali on November 13, the BJP chief appointed in-charges and co-in-charges for states and Union Territories. There were four major promotions – Jay Panda, C.T. Ravi, Amit Malviya and Sambit Patra.

Panda, who held the post of National Vice President, was given two crucial responsibilities – Assam and Delhi. After being promoted to the post of General Secretary, Karnataka’s C.T. Ravi was made in-charge of three states – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa. Amit Malviya was been given responsibility of West Bengal, which goes to the polls early next year.

Party spokesman Sambit Patra was made in-charge of Manipur as D. Purandeshwari was made in-charge of Odisha. Previously, Arun Singh held the charge and he was given the charge of Rajasthan. Singh is part of Nadda’s core team and was appointed General Secretary earlier.

In Uttar Pradesh, Radhamohan Singh, whose work as a minister had impressed the government, was made the in-charge, replacing Om Mathur.

Thursday’s meeting comes ahead of Nadda’s much talked about 100-day trip across India which is being meticulously planned with a mission to win the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.