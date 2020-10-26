Nadda calls RJD-CPIML alliance ‘destructive’, ‘chaotic’

New Delhi, Oct 26 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday once again attacked the RJD – the main party of the ‘Mahagatbandhan’ for getting into an alliance with the CPI-ML. BJP president JP Nadda led the charge against RJD-CPIML alliance while addressing a rally in Bihar’s Purnia.

“The RJD, a party of chaos, has now reached an agreement with the CPI-ML. The CPI-ML had killed swayamsevaks, Ram devotees. Along with these destructive people, the party of chaos has met which is now joined by the Congress,” alleged Nadda.

He said that ‘a new story of development’ is being written in Bihar under the NDA government. Nadda told the crowd that they have to handle their responsibility as is required in a democracy.

He further claimed that if someone has done the job of fulfilling the aspirations of development of the people of Bihar, then it is the NDA government, PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar.

Earlier the BJP president alleged that those who are talking about ‘development’ now have been consistently indulging in caste politics.

The first phase of Bihar poll is on October 28.

Source: IANS

