Nadda on 2-day Assam visit from Monday, to address rally in Silchar

Guwahati, Jan 10 : BJP national President JP Nadda would arrive in Assam on Monday on a two-day visit and address a public rally in Silchar to kick-start the ruling party’s campaigning for the coming Assembly elections, party leaders said on Sunday.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Assam unit General Secretary Rajdeep Roy said that besides addressing the public gathering at the Police Parade Ground in Silchar on Monday, Nadda would also meet with senior party leaders.

He would visit the famous Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Tuesday, before leaving for Delhi. The BJP leader attended various party programmes in West Bengal on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Dass would accompany Nadda and also address the gathering.

Political observers said that for the past many years, the BJP has carved out a political base in southern Assam’s Barak Valley area, comprising three Bengali dominated districts of Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj.

In the 1991 Assembly elections, the BJP had won 9 of the 15 seats in the politically important Barak Valley. In the coming polls, the party aims to win all 15 seats. That’s why the BJP national President would start his election campaign from this area, political commentator and writer Uttam Saha told IANS.

BJP national Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, who is incharge of BJP’s Assam affairs, told the media in Guwahati that the party was fully confident of securing “100 plus seats” along with its allies in the Assam elections.

“The BJP along with its allies will retain power in Assam by securing at least 100 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections,” Panda said.

The polls for 126-member Assam Assembly are likely to be held in April-May, along with those in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.