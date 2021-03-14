Nadda to address 3 rallies in Assam on Monday

By IANS|   Published: 15th March 2021 2:54 am IST
New Delhi, March 14 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda will be on a one-day visit to poll-bound Assam on Monday where he will address three public rallies.

In a statement, the BJP said that Nadda will reach Lilabari Airport in Assam on Monday afternoon and address a public rally at MV Field, Dhakuakhana.

“From MV Field, he will reach IB Field, Jamugurihat Sootea to address another rally. In the evening, he will address the third rally at HS Field in Borbhagiya,” the statement said.

Later in the evening he will hold of the party workers at Sunitpur district party office near Tezpur Airport.

