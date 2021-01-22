Nadda unveils Lord Ram’s statue in party office

Lucknow, Jan 22 : Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda on Friday unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Lord Ram in the party’s state headquarters here.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya and state party president Swatantra Dev Singh were present on the occasion.

A party functionary said a proper canopy would later be constructed for the statue which has been made in bronze.

